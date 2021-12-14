‘Bigger’: BET+ Comedy Series Canceled After Two Seasons

Felischa Marye’s (13 Reasons Why) comedy series Bigger will not be returning at BET+ as the streamer has dropped the show after two seasons.

“We’re sad to announce that #BiggerOnBet will not get a third season. We know, we know,” tweeted Marye, who serves as creator, executive producer, and showrunner on the series. “We can’t believe it either, but want to say thanks to our #BiggerSeries Hive for being such loyal and passionate fans.”

Morning Twitter! We’re sad to announce that #BiggerOnBet will not get a third season. We know, we know. We can’t believe it either, but want to say to thanks to our #BiggerSeries Hive for being such loyal and passionate fans… (1 of 3) pic.twitter.com/NrP6HCsKFX — Felischa Marye (@felischa) December 13, 2021

Bigger is produced by Will Packer Productions and follows five 30-somethings living in Atlanta as they navigate love, heartache, friendship, and career goals while trying to build professional and personal lives they can be proud of. After the sudden death of a college acquaintance, the group is forced to confront some uncomfortable truths about each other

The series stars Tanisha Long (I Love Bekka & Lucy) as Layne Roberts alongside Angell Conwell (The Young and the Restless) as Veronica Yates, Rasheda Crockett (All Rise) as Tracey Davis, Tristen J. Winger (Insecure) as Vince, and Chase Anthony (Journey of a Goddess) as Deon. Lucius Baston (Lovecraft Country) also appears in a recurring role as Terry.

In her Twitter thread about the cancelation, Marye thanked the cast and crew, as well as the fans, writing, “We wanted to give audiences a hardcore funny comedy with a big heart, and our fans were there for it, so we thank you! We had a lovely dinner last week to end the year, while ending such a special show…”

Marye also shared a photo with the cast, followed by a post praising them for their work on the series. “Until we meet again!” she concluded.

Bigger, Seasons 1 and 2, Streaming, BET+