‘Tyler Perry’s Sistas’: BET Renews Show For Fourth Season

Tyler Perry’s Sistas will be returning to BET for a fourth season, as first reported by Deadline.

The comedy-drama series debuted in 2019 and follows a group of single Black women navigating the complexities of love, careers, friendship, and family in a modern world of social media and unrealistic relationship goals. This group of friends must deal with the new-age dating scene as they continue to look for love in their 30s.

KJ Smith (The Family Business) stars as attorney Andi, alongside Ebony Obsidian (Hunters) as Karen, Mignon Von as Danni, Novi Brown as Sabrina, Crystal Hayslett as Fatima, Chido Nwokocha (Murder in the First) as Gary, DeVale Ellis (Bigger) as Zac, and Trinity Whiteside as Preston.

The third season premiered in June and has posted strong ratings for BET, ranking as the No. 1 scripted series on cable for African Americans 18-49. The second half of Season 3 is currently airing on the network, alongside three other Perry series, including House of Payne, Assisted Living, and The Oval.

In addition to the fourth season renewal, BET also confirmed a premiere date for The Tyler Perry Show: The Sistas After-Show, which is set to air on Wednesday, December 22 at 10 PM ET/PT on BET and BET Her.

During a previous aftershow, Perry touched on the lack of a writers’ room on Sistas — the actor-director writes the show himself. “In the past, I had writers’ rooms, and the ratings tanked,” he said. “People know my voice. They know how I write. And have you ever thought for a minute, just one second, that I’m specific in what I’m doing? That I am telling the stories that the audience wants to see? Don’t worry about it. I got this. That’s why the show is No. 1.”

Tyler Perry’s Sistas, Season 3, Wednesdays, 9/8c, BET