‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Pauses Production After COVID-19 Outbreak

Bravo has halted production on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills following a COVID-19 outbreak, with at least one confirmed cast member testing positive for the virus.

Spiderman: Homecoming actress Garcelle Beauvais, who became a main cast member on the reality show in 2020, took to Instagram on Monday to confirm that she is quarantining following her positive test.

“I found out that I tested positive for COVID,” Beauvais said. “I feel okay; I’m sure I will continue to feel okay. My boys [twins Jax and Jaid] are being tested; so far they’ve tested negative. We’re going to continue testing them. Send movie or TV recommendations because I will be quarantining for the next few days, well, not few, probably 10.”

According to People, fellow cast members Erika Girardi and Lisa Rinna have also tested positive. “The girls who are sick are trying to take care of themselves. The other cast members are nervous now that they might have it. Production is taking every precaution to keep people safe,” a source told the publication. “All of the ladies are vaccinated. They’re fine and will be fine because of it.”

This marks the second consecutive year that production on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has been shut down over coronavirus concerns. Filming on the 11th season was temporarily suspended last fall as cast members Dorit Kemsley and Kyle Richards, as well as recurring Housewife Kathy Hilton, were diagnosed with COVID-19.

Season 12 had already begun filming and is expected to document Girardi’s ongoing divorce proceedings with her ex Tom Girardi. In addition, the series will focus on Kemsley dealing with the fallout of an invasion and robbery at her home in Encino Hills, California.

