‘Fantasy Island’ Brings Eddie Cahill as Elena’s Ex-Fiancé for Holiday Episode

If you think Fantasy Island is already a magical place, wait until you see how the tropical location (in reality, Puerto Rico) becomes a winter wonderland on this special episode.

“God bless our production design department,” says Roselyn Sánchez, who stars as enigmatic host Elena Roarke. “It’s very [tricky] to create a mountain full of snow, but they wanted to go all out!”

The two-hour treat welcomes a pair of guests, both with holiday hopes: A doctor (Geri-Nikole Love) searches for the husband (Mackenzie Astin) who disappeared a year earlier, and a harried CEO (Lindsey Kraft) dreams of a Hallmark movie–caliber Christmas, complete with a quaint inn, flurries and frosted windowpanes.

Meanwhile, things begin to get very personal for the island’s inhabitants. After organizing the staff’s Secret Santa, Roarke’s No. 2 Ruby (Kiara Barnes, above left, with Sánchez) realizes that her old life on the mainland holds the key to finding the perfect gift for her new love.

As for Elena, her heart is at odds with her commitment to the family legacy when her ex-fiancé (Eddie Cahill) turns up…in someone else’s fantasy. “It was brutal for her to leave [him] to take care of the island,” the actress says. “This is a woman in pain.” Thankfully, Elena receives not just closure for her choice, but also a meaningful present from flirty pilot Javier (John Gabriel Rodriguez)—one that “gives her the awareness that this guy might potentially be her future.”

Fantasy Island, Tuesday, December 21, 8/7c, Fox