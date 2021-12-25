‘The Jeffersons,’ ‘Bewitched’ & More Classic TV to Stream on Prime Video Now

Consider this a holiday gift for fans of vintage TV shows, as the below classics all arrived on streaming this month.

The Jeffersons

You’re already humming the joyous theme song, aren’t you? Thanks to his successful dry-cleaning business, fiery George Jefferson (Sherman Hemsley), spirited wife Weezy (Isabel Sanford), and hip son Lionel (Mike Evans and Damon Evans) moved on up from Queens to New York’s Upper East Side on CBS’s 1975–85 spinoff of All in the Family. Like its predecessor, the sitcom seamlessly blended humor with groundbreaking issues, like interracial romance. Seasons 1–11 available

Sanford and Son

Widower Fred Sanford (Redd Foxx) may have worked as a junk dealer, but this sitcom was comedy gold. Episodes of the 1972–77 series — NBC’s answer to issue-charged All in the Family, also from producer Norman Lear — centered around Fred’s clashes with levelheaded son Lamont (Demond Wilson) and his failed get-rich-quick schemes. An escort service for seniors, anyone? Seasons 1–6 available

Bewitched

Nose wiggling—now in color! Season 3 of the 1964–72 series — the first to ditch the black-and-white format — joins the already streaming first two installments. Here, endearing witch Samantha (Elizabeth Montgomery) and her curmudgeon mortal husband, Darrin (Dick York), learn daughter Tabitha takes after her spellbinding mom after all! Seasons 1–3 available on Prime’s free IMDb TV channel



Bonanza

Saddle up and head on down to the Ponderosa Ranch to see the cavalcade of TV favorites — including a pre-Munsters Yvonne De Carlo and a pre–Gilligan’s Island Alan Hale Jr. — who guest-starred on the first season of NBC’s 1959–73 Western. The 19th-century-set series revolved around the family drama of widower Ben Cartwright (Lorne Greene) and his three sons, including one played by a young, dashing Michael Landon. Season 1 available through December on Prime’s Best Westerns Ever channel