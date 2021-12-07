‘The Boys’: Nick Wechsler Suits Up as Blue Hawk in a Season 3 First Look (PHOTO)

Another Supe is suiting up as Nick Wechsler‘s Blue Hawk costume is unveiled ahead of his appearance in Season 3 of Prime Video‘s The Boys.

The actor’s ensemble was teased in the latest edition of Seven on 7 from Vought News Network. Despite The Boys being based on the comics by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, Blue Hawk is an original creation, so little is known about his role in the universe fans are familiar with.

Based on his uniform and Seven on 7 host Cameron Coleman’s reporting, it sounds like Blue Hawk is meant to resemble or represent extremist authoritarian figures. Described as a “Patriotic Hero” by Coleman, Blue Hawk’s teaming up with Our Sheet CEO, Mickey Londale — the universe’s equivalent of My Pillow’s Michael Lindell — as the spokesman for the brand’s 4Freedom line of products.

“Through Londale’s new venture, proud men and women will be able to purchase an array of premium American-made goods,” teased Colman. Among the products that 4Freedom is peddling is “Patriot Paper” and “Southern Harvest Coffee.”

Looking as Blue Hawk’s uniform, one can’t help but notice eerie similarities between some of the finer details on his suit and their resemblance to symbols worn by the far-right organization the Proud Boys. But maybe we’re reading too much into it? But one can never be too careful considering The Seven’s own Stormfront (Aya Cash) turned out to be a Nazi.

Catch the segment on Blue Hawk, below, and check out Wechsler’s character in the images above.

The Boys, Season 3 Premiere, TBA, Amazon Prime Video