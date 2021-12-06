‘NCIS’: Meredith Eaton Is Returning in Season 19 — What Brings Her Back?

A familiar face is dropping by to help out the NCIS team at a time that they need her the most..

TV Insider has confirmed that Meredith Eaton is returning as immunologist Carol Wilson in Season 19 in an episode written by one of the show’s own, Brian Dietzen (who plays Dr. Jimmy Palmer) with Scott Williams. It does not yet have an air date.

“We’re beyond excited to be able to work with Meredith Eaton again. She’s an amazing actor, who brings a wonderful energy to our show. Since her last guest appearance in Season 11, we’ve been chomping at the bit to have her back whenever her schedule allowed,” executive producer Steven D. Binder says. “And now, with the team desperately needing the help of an expert immunologist, who better than Meredith’s beloved ‘Carol Wilson’ to come and save the day? The only real question is, will she be in time?”

Eaton previously appeared in three episodes, with Carol introduced to the team via Abby Sciuto (Pauley Perrette) in Season 7’s “Faith,” and she was last seen in Season 11’s “Homesick.”

The cast originally shared the news from the set, with Dietzen posting a photo of himself and Eaton and Wilmer Valderrama (who plays Nick Torres) sharing a video with her. “Sometimes you get to write something for tv. And sometimes that means you get to hang out with friends you haven’t seen in far too long,” Dietzen wrote. “So happy you’re here @themereaton!” Check out both posts below.

Eaton’s TV credits include MacGyver, NCIS: New Orleans (after her last NCIS appearance), and Boston Legal.

NCIS, Mondays, 9/8c, CBS