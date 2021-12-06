‘MacGruber’ Reunites With Vicki & Piper in a First Look Trailer (VIDEO)

What started out as a Saturday Night Live sketch is now becoming a TV series of its own as MacGuber gears up for a new mission in Peacock‘s forthcoming comedy.

Will Forte returns as the ultimate hero and uber patriot, MacGruber, a mullet-wearing soldier who has been locked up for the past ten years after the events of 2010’s cult movie, also titled MacGruber. After briefly finding happiness and marrying Vicki St. Elmo (Kristen Wiig), their bliss was torn apart by MacGruber’s enemy Dieter von Cunth (played by Val Kilmer in the film).

Forced to take the baddie out with team member Piper (Ryan Phillippe), MacGruber has been paying the price for his actions over the years since viewers last saw him. In the NSFW trailer, below, the government has no one else to turn to in order to take on a suicide mission.

Reuniting with Vicki, MacGruber informs her, “My country has invited me to die for it and I RSVP’d ‘yas queen.'” The mission at hand requires MacGruber to save the president’s kidnapped daughter from his enemy Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth (Billy Zane), a man who also supposedly killed MacGruber’s own mother.

The eight-episode half-hour comedy from showrunners Forte, John Solomon, and Jorma Taccone debuts Thursday, December 16. Along with Forte, Wiig, Phillippe, and Zane, MacGruber stars Sam Elliott, Laurence Fishburne, Joseph Lee Anderson, and Timothy V. Murphy.

Catch MacGruber’s signature attitude and moves (including his brutal throat rip method), in the trailer, and tune in for the new series when MacGruber premieres this December on the streaming platform.

MacGruber, Series Premiere, Thursday, December 16, Peacock