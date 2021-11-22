‘MacGruber’: Will Forte Returns in a First Look at Peacock Series (VIDEO)

MacGruber is back and… behind bars?! The titular character portrayed by Will Forte and originated on Saturday Night Live is getting his own series at Peacock.

Set to premiere Thursday, December 16, with all eight half-hour episodes, MacGruber picks up 10 years after the events of the 2010 film as America’s ultimate hero emerges from a decade of rotting away in prison to save the world. MacGruber’s story picks up 10 tears into his life sentence after the death of his enemy Dieter Von Cunth (portrayed by Val Kilmer in the movie) at MacGruber’s second wedding.

The “uber patriot” MacGruber’s latest mission is to take down a mysterious villain from his past — Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth (Billy Zane). As the entire world sits in the crosshairs, MacGruber is hellbent on reassembling his old team, Vicki St. Elmo (Kristen Wiig) and Dixon Piper (Ryan Phillippe), in order to defeat the forces of evil.

Joining Forte, Wiig, Phillippe, and Zane in the series are Sam Elliott as Perry, Laurence Fishburne as General Barrett Fasoose, Joseph Lee Anderson as Major Harold Kernst, and Timothy V. Murphy as Constantine Bach. Along with unveiling the premiere date and first look photos, Peacock is also giving viewers a taste of what they can expect with a special interview featurette.

“MacGruber – Disgraced American Hero?” sees Forte’s volatile hero sit down to answer questions about his methods and the connections that have been strained since his imprisonment. MacGruber comes from co-showrunners, writers, and executive producers Forte, John Solomon, and Jorma Taccone, the latter two of which also direct. Lorne Michaels, John Goldwyn, Andrew Singer, and Erin David are also executive producers.

Catch the hilarious (NSFW) teaser, below, and catch MacGruber‘s return when the series premieres on Peacock in December.

MacGruber, Series Premiere, Thursday, December 16, Peacock