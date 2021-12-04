Madison Clark Is Officially Returning to ‘Fear The Walking Dead’

No, Fear The Walking Dead fans, you’re not dreaming!

AMC announced that Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) is set to make her return to Fear in the second half of Season 7, which returns on April 17, 2022. Even better, Dickens will continue as a series regular in Season 8. So, Madison’s not just back for an episode or two — she’s back for good.

Of Madison’s return, TWDU Chief Content Officer Scott Gimple said: “If there were a Mt. Deadmore, Kim Dickens’ face would be on it. Madison Clark is a foundational character to TWDU — heroic, complex, an everyperson who becomes a warrior and then a force of benevolence. Kim Dickens’ raw talent, strength, and brilliance will electrify TWDU once more and we couldn’t be luckier to have her back.”

At the time it aired in Season 4’s midseason finale, “No One’s Gone,” Madison’s sacrifice to save her friends and family at the Dell Diamond baseball stadium seemed to be conclusive. Showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg even confirmed she was dead. However, because her death was never shown on-screen and the circumstances of her end were survivable (just climb the wall!), many were convinced she wasn’t gone… and with this news, it seems they were right.

AMC has also released a teaser trailer and plot synopsis for 7B, which you can watch and read below. It doesn’t mention how Madison factors into the second batch of eight episodes, but for now, we’re guessing she could be leading the mysterious Padre.

“In the second half of Season 7, months have passed after the nuclear blast and the only one thriving is Victor Strand (Colman Domingo). Having built a fiefdom, he callously selects who will have a chance at life. The other members of the group have suffered immensely, but out of that, has come a fierce determination to live, even if it means taking Strand’s Tower by force and continuing the search for Padre, a mythical place no one is sure really exists. Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey,) now the reluctant leader to Teddy’s former followers, is plagued by a mysterious illness and the repercussions of her past actions. Morgan (Lennie James,) trying to maintain hope that he will be reunited with his family, knows Alicia is key to their survival. With Alicia declaring war, Strand’s paranoia and personal vendettas grow, and with that, new threats emerge from all sides.”

Fear The Walking Dead, Season 7 Returns, Sunday, April 17, AMC