‘Jeopardy!’ Announces Its First-Ever Professors Tournament With Host Mayim Bialik

“It’s time to graduate to a new level of competition,” as Jeopardy! has announced its first-ever Professors Tournament. Hosted by longtime guest host Mayim Bialik, the 10-day event will begin on Monday, December 6, and air on consecutive weeknights through December 17.

Professors from 15 different colleges and universities across the country will compete in the show’s usual style of tournament play for the chance to win $100,000 and earn a spot in the upcoming Tournament of Champions.

“It was an unbelievable thrill to see so many brilliant professors from all kinds of schools and backgrounds come together on the Jeopardy! stage,” Bialik said in a statement. “There was a sense of kinship and academic camaraderie among the group, along with a healthy dose of competitiveness. That energy made this inaugural Professors Tournament incredibly special.”

Below, check out the lineup of professors who will compete head-to-head to win Jeopardy! Professors Tournament!

J.P. Allen, a Professor of Business at the University of San Francisco in San Francisco, CA

Hester Blum, a Professor of English at Penn State University in University Park, PA

Sam Buttrey, a Professor of Operations Research at the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, CA

Marti Canipe, a Professor of Elementary Science at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, AZ

Lisa Dresner, an Associate Professor of Writing at Hofstra University in Hempstead, NY

Ramón Guerra, a Professor of English, Literature, and Latino Studies at the University of Nebraska-Omaha in Omaha, NE

Gautam Hans, an Associate Clinical Professor of Law at Vanderbilt Law School in Nashville, TN

John Harkless, an Associate Professor of Chemistry at Howard University in Washington, D.C.

Ed Hashima, a Professor of History at American River College in Sacramento, CA

Gary Hollis, a Professor of Chemistry at Roanoke College in Salem, VA

Alisa Hove, a Professor of Botany at Warren Wilson College in Asheville, NC

Ashleigh Lawrence-Sanders, an Assistant Professor of U.S. and African American History at University of Colorado-Boulder in Boulder, CO

Katie Reed, an Associate Professor of Musicology at California State University Fullerton in Fullerton, CA

Deborah Steinberger, a Professor of French Literature at the University of Delaware in Newark, DE

Julia Williams, a Professor of English at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in Terre Haute, IN