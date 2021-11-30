“Get ready to make some money, b****es!” Fans of Netflix’s Selling Sunset are getting the perfect holiday gift this season with the brand new series Selling Tampa, premiering December 15. Created and executive produced by Sunset‘s Adam DiVello, the series follows Sharelle Rosado and the women of Allure Realty as they look to “close deals in heels” in the titular city.

“Set in Florida’s Suncoast, Selling Tampa follows Allure Realty, an all Black, all female real estate firm owned by military vet Sharelle Rosado that has its eyes set on dominating the Tampa market,” reads the show’s description.

“These ladies are equally as fun as they are fiercely ambitious, with all of them vying to be on top of the lavish world of luxury waterfront real estate. Sharelle has big plans for her brokerage and won’t let anyone or anything get in the way of making her dreams a reality.”

If you like Selling Sunset, you’re going to love Selling Tampa pic.twitter.com/GUp2ldZGfA — Netflix (@netflix) November 22, 2021

Declaring herself as a “boss-ass b**** that makes s*** happen,” Rosado and her team of realtors will work together to make a name for themselves and their company, no matter what drama comes their way. “She wanted smart women. She wanted empowered women. And I really think that makes Allure Realty what it is,” states Juawana Williams in the trailer.

The series, from Done and Done Productions, also stars Allure Realty’s Alexis Williams, Anne-Sophie Petit, Colony Reeves, Karla Giorgio, Rena Frazier, and Tennille Moore.

“These ladies behind me, they supported every second, every minute, every hour. So, cheers. This is just the beginning,” says Rosado at the end of the trailer, promising a fun dive into the world of luxury Tampa real estate.

Selling Tampa, Series Premiere, Wednesday, December 15, Netflix