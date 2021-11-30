Kyle Richards & Betsy Brandt Face Off in ‘The Housewives of the North Pole’ Trailer (VIDEO)

The Housewives of the North Pole may be Peacock’s first holiday movie, but as the trailer shows, it’ll have everything you love about Christmas films: drama, romance, families, and heart.

As you can see, Trish (Kyle Richards) and Diana’s (Betsy Brandt) families were once so close, they made Christmas Eve dinner together a tradition. In fact, in the town of North Pole, Vermont, which knows how to do Christmas, Trish and Diana are known as “the unstoppable duo who wins the home decorating contest every Christmas.”

But that’s changed, and now they’re not exactly a duo but in competition with one another. But who will win the Golden Reindeer this year? Can Trish win without Diana? Will their kids be able to bring them back together and find love with each other? Watch the trailer and check out the poster below.

In this new Peacock movie premiering on December 9, Trish and Diana, also known as the Christmas Queens of North Pole, have won the Best Holiday House decorating competition every year for the past nine years. However, days before Christmas, a friendship-ending argument sparks a town-wide feud and draws the attention of a national magazine writer hoping to make a name for herself with her scintillating exposé.

The Housewives of Christmas also stars Jearnest Corchado, Kyle Selig, Tetona Jackson, Carlos Ponce, Alec Mapa, and Damon Dayoub. Ron Oliver serves as director and executive producer. Writers Tippi Dobrofsky, Neal Dobrofsky, and Spyder Dobrofsky also executive produce with Brad Krevoy, Amanda Phillips, and Eric Jarboe. Jake Relic, David Wulf, and Chris Bongirne are producers.

The Housewives of the North Pole, Movie Premiere, Thursday, December 9, Peacock