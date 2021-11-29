TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (November 29-December 5): ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas,’ ‘Annie Live!’ & More

Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy new weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of November 29-December 5.

Considering how bummed we were when Zoey’s was canceled after two seasons, is it any wonder that the Christmas movie follow-up, Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas (December 1 on The Roku Channel), tops our list this week? Can Zoey (Jane Levy) pull off the perfect Mitch Christmas the first year without her dad (Peter Gallagher)? While streaming has dominated the top of our list in recent weeks, the Zoey’s special is the only streaming title in the Top 5 this time. But Hawkeye (December 1 on Disney+), which claimed the top spot last week, is still around, albeit down on the list, as we continue to follow Clint (Jeremy Renner) and Kate (Hailee Steinfeld).

Meanwhile, NBC shows and specials hold four spots in our Top 10 this week, including Annie Live! (December 2) with Celina Smith in the titular role and Harry Connick Jr. as Daddy Warbucks, and the La Brea Season 1 finale (November 30, which we hope answers at least some of our questions about those who fell into a sinkhole and landed in 10,000 BC). Plus, there may be more Walking Dead series coming, but AMC will be saying goodbye to World Beyond with the series finale on December 5.

See Also See How the 'Annie Live!' Cast Stacks Up Against Their Predecessors (PHOTOS) Meet the cast of the NBC live musical and see them alongside those who played the characters in the 1982 and 2014 movies.

With the holiday season upon us, everyone’s getting into the special spirit. NBC’s annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center (December 1) features the tree lighting and celebrity guests, plus Mariah Carey returns to Apple TV+ with more music in Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues (December 3).