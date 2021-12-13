Gordon Ramsay Talks Holiday Traditions & His ‘Christmas Vacation’ Special (VIDEO)

Master Chef and kitchen hellion Gordon Ramsay is hoping to make Santa’s nice list with Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: Christmas Vacation, a holiday special only he could cook up.

On the heels of his December 13 European Vacation, this outing finds Ramsay in Finland with fellow chef Gino D’Acampo and acclaimed French maître d’ Fred Sirieix on a snack-filled trek to find Saint Nick himself. Here, Ramsay shares his take on spending the season with family, friends, and, of course, food.

How does one begin mapping out the search for Santa Claus’ home?

Gordon Ramsay: Good question. I tried to ask Siri but she couldn’t find the right answers, so I had to call my friends Gino and Fred!

How long have you known them? And more importantly, how well do you travel together?

We’ve known each other for years in the U.K. restaurant industry. How are they to travel with? An absolute disaster! I can’t wait to leave them when we drop the RV off! [Laughs]

What are some of the stops you make along the way?

We go for a polar dip to get us ready to embrace [Finland’s] Lapland culture. We also visit the most magical post office in the world, where children from all over send their letters to Santa.

Christmas villages and festivals, especially in Europe, tend to have awesome street food. Any highlights?

I loved the coffee in Finland, and reindeer snacks, but there’s nothing quite like a delicious hot chocolate while on a beautiful crisp walk through the markets.

In order of best to worst, please rank eggnog, hot cocoa, and mulled cider.

Oh, that’s a tough one. I’d say hot cocoa, mulled cider, then eggnog.

How do you normally celebrate the holidays? And who cooks?

I’m always at home with the family. We all get dressed up on Christmas Eve in our pajamas and spend the next 24 hours together. We usually cook together, because as much as I’d like the kids to do all the cooking, I like everything perfect!

Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: Christmas Vacation, Tuesday, December 14, 9/8c, Fox