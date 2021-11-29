‘CMA Country Christmas,’ ‘Voice’ Coaches ‘Jam’ with Jimmy Fallon, ‘9-1-1’ Sinkhole, CW’s ‘Black Pack’
A musical tradition for 12 years, ABC’s CMA Country Christmas gathers country stars to put new spins on holiday favorites. After The Voice, the coaches head to a preview episode of Jimmy Fallon’s new That’s My Jam game show. The heroes of Fox’s 9-1-1 deal with a giant sinkhole in L.A., hopefully nowhere near La Brea. Taye Diggs, Ne-Yo and Eric Bellinger form The Black Pack in a Rat Pack-inspired musical holiday special.
CMA Country Christmas
This will be anything but a “Silent Night,” which doesn’t stop co-host Gabby Barrett from singing the beloved carol as part of the 12th annual musical celebration. Co-host Carly Pearce sings “O Holy Night” and joins Barrett on a rendition of “Sleigh Ride” with two young student musicians. Highlights include Carrie Underwood with “Mary, Did You Know?”, Lady A’s “Christmas Through Your Eyes,” Pistol Annies with “Snow Globe” and Jimmy Allen with Louis York and The Shindellas on a rousing version of “What Does Christmas Mean.”
That’s My Jam
In a preview of a new comedy-variety game show set to premiere on Mondays in January, the coaches from The Voice—Blake Shelton, Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend—join host Jimmy Fallon in a series of games (inspired by Tonight Show favorites) laced with music. They’ll participate in rounds including “Wheel of Impossible Karaoke,” “Vinyl Countdown” and “Slay It, Don’t Spray It.”
9-1-1
What is it with sinkholes and downtown Los Angeles? Let’s hope no one ends up in a situation as mind-numbing as NBC’s La Brea when Bobby (Peter Krause) leads the 118 crew to the site of a massive sinkhole that opens after the eruption of an abandoned oil well.
The Black Pack: We Three Kings
In an homage to the Rat Pack, three versatile performers—All American’s Taye Diggs, Grammy-winning singer Ne-Yo and R&B singer/songwriter Eric Bellinger—team up to form The Black Pack with holiday music and comedic banter on the agenda for their inaugural special. They’re joined by singer-songwriters Tank and Sevyn Streeter for a new twist on old-fashioned Christmas revelry.
Inside Monday TV:
- Welcome to the Christmas Family Reunion (8/7c, Lifetime): From the holiday-movie gift bag: An event planner helps a rising-star singer plan a family reunion while growing close to her client’s cousin.
- Adventures in Christmasing (9/8c, VH1): That’s right, VH1 is getting into the holiday-movie spirit as well. The Facts of Life’s Kim Fields stars, is executive producer and gets a story credit on a movie about a talk-show host whose network puts her to work at Christmas for a stunt in which she heads into the wilderness with a famous survivalist for a holiday TV event. (Probably not Naked and Afraid.)
- The Neighborhood (8/7c, CBS): Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) fears he’s on thin ice when he has to decide whether to fire his wife Tina (Tichina Arnold), whose baking business has distracted her from her job at the auto shop.
- NCIS (9/8c, CBS): While the team investigates a murder where the body was found on a gun range, lab tech Kasie (Diona Reasonover) considers getting a weapon of her own.
- 14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible (streaming on Netflix): With the Oscar-winning directors of Free Solo among the executive producers, this exhilarating documentary follows adventurous Nepalese climber Nirmal “Nimsdai” Purja on a worldwide quest to scale the summit of all 14 of the world’s 8,000-meter mountains (including Everest and K2) in seven months.