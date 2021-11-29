‘CMA Country Christmas,’ ‘Voice’ Coaches ‘Jam’ with Jimmy Fallon, ‘9-1-1’ Sinkhole, CW’s ‘Black Pack’

A musical tradition for 12 years, ABC’s CMA Country Christmas gathers country stars to put new spins on holiday favorites. After The Voice, the coaches head to a preview episode of Jimmy Fallon’s new That’s My Jam game show. The heroes of Fox’s 9-1-1 deal with a giant sinkhole in L.A., hopefully nowhere near La Brea. Taye Diggs, Ne-Yo and Eric Bellinger form The Black Pack in a Rat Pack-inspired musical holiday special.

ABC

CMA Country Christmas

8/7c

This will be anything but a “Silent Night,” which doesn’t stop co-host Gabby Barrett from singing the beloved carol as part of the 12th annual musical celebration. Co-host Carly Pearce sings “O Holy Night” and joins Barrett on a rendition of “Sleigh Ride” with two young student musicians. Highlights include Carrie Underwood with “Mary, Did You Know?”, Lady A’s “Christmas Through Your Eyes,” Pistol Annies with “Snow Globe” and Jimmy Allen with Louis York and The Shindellas on a rousing version of “What Does Christmas Mean.”

NBC

That’s My Jam

Special 10/9c

In a preview of a new comedy-variety game show set to premiere on Mondays in January, the coaches from The Voice—Blake Shelton, Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend—join host Jimmy Fallon in a series of games (inspired by Tonight Show favorites) laced with music. They’ll participate in rounds including “Wheel of Impossible Karaoke,” “Vinyl Countdown” and “Slay It, Don’t Spray It.”

FOX

9-1-1

8/7c

What is it with sinkholes and downtown Los Angeles? Let’s hope no one ends up in a situation as mind-numbing as NBC’s La Brea when Bobby (Peter Krause) leads the 118 crew to the site of a massive sinkhole that opens after the eruption of an abandoned oil well.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The Black Pack: We Three Kings

Special 8/7c

In an homage to the Rat Pack, three versatile performers—All American’s Taye Diggs, Grammy-winning singer Ne-Yo and R&B singer/songwriter Eric Bellinger—team up to form The Black Pack with holiday music and comedic banter on the agenda for their inaugural special. They’re joined by singer-songwriters Tank and Sevyn Streeter for a new twist on old-fashioned Christmas revelry.

Inside Monday TV: