Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy new weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of November 22-28.

Streaming continues to dominate our must-see lineup, and this week’s list is topped by a couple of archers from Marvel’s latest Disney+ series, Hawkeye (November 24), starring Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld. The Top 5 includes two more streaming shows — Netflix miniseries True Story (November 24) with Wesley Snipes and Kevin Hart, and Disney+ docuseries The Beatles: Get Back (November 25).

Meanwhile, ABC‘s Dancing With the Stars (November 22) crowns its Season 30 winner, and the midseason finale of New Amsterdam (November 23) on NBC may be about to say goodbye to Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) and Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) with their move to London imminent. And Yellowstone (November 28), introduces Piper Perabo’s Summer, making it the only show to carry over into the Top 25 between weeks, but it did drop a couple of spots and isn’t in the Top 10.

And with Thanksgiving this week, there are quite a few festive specials you won’t want to miss, including, of course, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade returning to its pride and glory on NBC (November 25). Plus, if you love roasts, Netflix has put the Jonas Brothers on the proverbial spit.

What other shows make our Top 25 of the week? And where do all of these shows, movies, and specials fall in our must-see rankings? Click over here to find out, then sound off in the comments with your buzziest shows of the week.