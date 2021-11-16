‘Tis the season for some sweet Marvel action as Disney+ prepares for the aptly-timed premiere of its forthcoming series Hawkeye on November 24.

The show follows Jeremy Renner‘s former Avenger and archer Clint Barton, who is on a mission to get home to his family for Christmas, but in the meantime is faced with new foes and threats in a post-blip New York City. Facing danger alongside him is 22-year-old Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), who is also a skilled archer and Clint’s biggest fan.

Together, they team up to unravel a criminal conspiracy, but in order to get there, Steinfeld and Renner had to get into character, which was something fresh for the actress who joins the MCU under her seasoned costar’s wing.

Ahead of the show’s release though, stars Renner and Steinfeld sat down with costars Vera Farmiga and Tony Dalton along with Marvel’s Kevin Feige and executive producer Rhys Thomas for Hawkeye‘s Global Press Conference to discuss all things Clint Barton, Kate Bishop, and beyond, including what it took to get Kate ready for TV.

When it came to lessons, Steinfeld tells TV Insider that the biggest thing Renner taught her was “that I was never going to shoot an actual arrow. That was the first thing he told me,” she says as the group around her lets out a laugh.

“It, for whatever reason, didn’t occur to me that that would actually be the case,” the actress continues before saying, “But as far as bonding, we really jumped right into this thing… Straight into the deep end together.” Steinfeld couldn’t praise her costar enough, adding, “I felt so grateful to have Jeremy’s support and his mentorship in real life, as I do as Kate.”

And even with all the action and drama taking place around them, Steinfeld notes, “We shared a lot of laughs.” That bonding experience was equally important to Renner, who shares, “I just wanted to communicate with her that I had her back and there’s going to be a lot of strange things that go on, [that] it’s different than other types of filmmaking.”

See what the pair gets up to when Hawkeye arrives on Disney+ just in time for Thanksgiving, and stay tuned for more fun previews leading up to the premiere.

Hawkeye, Series Premiere, Wednesday, November 24, Disney+