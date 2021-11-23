Busy Philipps on Her ‘National Dog Show’ Fandom and Beloved Pooch Gina Linetti

Thanksgiving is around the corner, which means turkey, stuffing and the National Dog Show Presented by Purina. In its 20th year, this holiday tradition once again airs on NBC following Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The field includes more than 2,000 dogs representing 200 breeds vying for “Best in Show.” This year, the American Kennel Club is adding another kind of pup to the furry fray with the introduction of the Biewer Terrier.

Among the loyal viewers who’ll be tuning in is dog lover Busy Philipps, who’ll most likely have the family’s Goldendoodle, Gina Linetti, nearby. The Girls5eva star was even joined by the beloved pet as she chatted about being a genuine National Dog Show enthusiast.

Tell me about your connection with this dog show.

Busy Philipps: First off, I’m a huge fan of the National Dog Show. I have been for years. I’ve definitely been watching it for 20 years. I’m super excited because I have my own ‘Best in Show,’ a very sleepy pup next to me right now. Gina. She is my baby. This year’s show is going to be really special because it’s going to be the same stuff that we love. They’re introducing a new breed this year called a Biewer Terrier. Who knows what that is? Does it look like a beaver? Maybe. That’s the fun of it. We’re going to celebrate memories, incredible competitors. And the impact they’ve had on us in the ring trotting around and on our sofas lying next to us.

Your family got Gina last year, yes?



We have a pandemic pup. The dog has been everything to us like so many people. We were always a pet-friendly family, but we didn’t have a dog. We would watch the National Dog Show even though we didn’t have a dog. True story, my roommate Emily and I, when we were in our 20s, weren’t able to have a dog in our apartment. We loved the National Dog Show so much we went to a National Dog Show Expo in Long Beach once to see the dogs.

That’s hardcore.

I’m just really into it. I love the Christopher Guest movie Best in Show. I just think they are so cool. I love watching them because you learn so much about the breeds. We got Gina right before the shutdown, so she is essentially a pandemic puppy. She has just brought us so much comfort, joy and love and companionship and given us a lot of reasons to be silly and laugh in our house in the last almost two years now. We’re just so grateful to have her in our lives.

Have the kids been learning more responsibility as a result of taking care of Gina?

The kids like to play with Gina for sure. Then I do everything else. That’s just the way it is. The moms always do everything for the dogs. It is so funny. I had a dog growing up, Harrison, that I thought was my dog. Only after our family got Gina did I realize Harrison was my mom’s dog the whole time.

Is there a particular category in the show you like most?

I love “Best in Show.” I’ve never once picked it correctly. I never figured out which breed, which dog competing would be “Best in Show.” I am glad they have the commentators and the experts explaining what they are judging these dogs on because they all look great to me. I like the fluffier dogs I will say. I don’t love wirehair. I know—controversh. I do like the small breed. Lhasa Apso or Shih Tzu, Maltese. Lots of fur. Ones that really get groomed and have those long flowing locks. I love watching those little guys trot around. They always make me laugh.

With the holidays coming up, how does Gina factor into things?

Listen Gina gets a stocking for Christmas. Santa comes for Gina. We really include Gina in Christmas. Gina gives presents to everybody in the family. She really loves the holidays. She is a really good kid. Although we don’t feed her anything special. She just has her dog food. I’m not one of those people who feeds their dog at the table, especially in New York where you see people all the time at restaurants with dogs all the time fully eating at the table. I’m like, “Guys, what is happening here?” She is a person to me, but there is a line I will not cross.

National Dog Show Presented by Purina, November 25, 12 p.m. in all time zones, NBC