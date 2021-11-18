Dominic Cooper Takes On the Wild West in ‘That Dirty Black Bag’ On AMC+

AMC Networks streaming platform AMC+ officially acquired the rights to That Dirty Black Bag starring Dominic Cooper, as announced on November 18. The eight-episode spaghetti Western drama series is produced by Bron Studios and Mediawan’s Palomar.

Black Bag centers on an eight-day duel between sheriff Arthur McCoy (Cooper) and bounty hunter Red Bill (Douglas Booth). Niv Sultan, Guido Caprino, Christian Cooke, Travis Fimmel, and Game of Thrones alum Aidan Gillen will co-star.

Italian filmmaker Mauro Aragoni co-wrote the series, along with Silvia Ebreul, Marcello Izzo and Fabio Paladini. Aragoni will co-direct with Brian O’Malley.

Black Bag was filmed in Italy, Spain, and Morocco, and is slated to make its U.S., Canadian, and Australian premieres on AMC+ in Spring 2022. The series is being produced in English and three seasons are already planned for the storyline.

“With its propulsive script and incredible ensemble cast, AMC+ is proud to partner with Bron and Palomar on this innovative reimagining of the classic Western,” AMC+ general manager Courtney Thomasma said in a press statement. “We’re also excited to bring AMC+ subscribers another thrilling, high-stakes adventure of love and bloodlust in the Old West, following the enduring popularity of our AMC original series Hell on Wheels and The Son.”

Co-CEO of Palomar, Nicola Serra, added, “We embarked on this project with a great ambition: to make something unexpected and modern inspired by the tradition of the spaghetti western. It was a real adventure and a challenge due to the complexities and difficulties of the last two years, but thanks to a group of fantastic people we achieved our goal. And, frankly speaking, we really also had a lot of fun shooting this show.”