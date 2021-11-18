Zach Gilford and Amanda Crew Join ‘There’s Something Wrong With the Children’

Some of TV’s most beloved stars, including Zach Gilford (Friday Night Lights) and Amanda Crew (Silicon Valley), are joining the cast of Epix‘s upcoming horror film, There’s Something Wrong With the Children.

As first reported by Variety, the cast lineup for the new Blumhouse Television and Epix production also includes Alisha Wainwright (Raising Dion) and Carlos Santos (Gentefied), as well as newcomers Briella Guiza (Ambulance) and David Mattle (Life & Beth).

Directed by Roxanne Benjamin (Riverdale) and written by T.J. Cimfel and David White (Intruders), the feature is part of a deal between Blumhouse and Epix to develop and produce eight elevated, standalone horror/genre-thriller movies exclusively for the network. The first film in the series, A House on the Bayou, premieres this Friday for digital purchase and on Epix.

There’s Something Wrong With the Children revolves around a weekend trip when Margaret (Wainright) and Ben (Gilford) meet up with longtime friends Ellie (Crew) and Thomas (Santos) and their two young children (Guiza and Mattle). After a while, Ben begins to suspect something supernatural is going on when the kids start behaving strangely after disappearing into the woods overnight.

The project is executive produced by Jason Blum, Chris McCumber, and Jeremy Gold from Blumhouse Television and Josh Reinhold. According to Variety, production is currently underway in New Orleans.

Gilford is best known for his role as Matt Saracen on the NBC sports drama series Friday Night Lights. He also has recurring roles in the Sundance Now dramedy This Close and the recently canceled NBC crime-comedy Good Girls. He most recently played Riley Flynn in the Netflix horror series Midnight Mass.

Crew, meanwhile, is known for portraying Monica Hall on the HBO sitcom Silicon Valley. She made her film debut in Final Destination 3 in 2006 and also had lead roles as Felicia Alpine in Sex Drive and as Tess Carroll in Charlie St. Cloud. She most recently appeared in an episode of Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s Apple TV+ series Mr. Corman.

