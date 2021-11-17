‘General Hospital’ Star Bergen William Dies at 62

General Hospital alum Bergen Williams died at age 62 after a long battle with Wilson’s disease, her family shared on November 17. Williams, who played housekeeper Big Alice for 13 years on the ABC soap opera, passed away on July 20.

“Bergen Williams succumbed to the ravages of Wilson’s Disease surrounded by loving family,” Williams’ sister tweeted. “Rest in power.”

Rest in Power Bergen Williams. pic.twitter.com/IofrOOF8So — Bergen Williams account managed by her sister (@bergenw) November 17, 2021

Per Deadline, Wilson’s disease is a rare genetic condition that “causes copper to accumulate in vital organs and can cause liver, brain and kidney problems.”

Williams, born Laura Lynn Williams, previously appeared on NYPD Blue, 7th Heaven, Scrubs, andNip/Tuck .

The former professional wrestler is best known for portraying the comedic Big Alice on GH, starting in 2002. When not working as a live-in maid, Big Alice hilariously moonlit as a pro wrestler under stage name The Dominator.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nancy Lee Grahn (@nancyleegrahn)

Williams’ last appearance on GH was in 2014. Former co-star Nancy Lee Grahn shared an Instagram tribute to Williams, writing, “Best kiss evah!” under a GH clip featuring her character in disguise. “RIP dear Bergen.”