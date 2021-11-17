TV News Roundup: Randall Parks’ ‘Blockbuster’ Store Comedy, ‘Letterkenny’ Returns & LuLaRoe Lands a True Crime Doc

Here’s all your must-know mid-week Wednesday TV news!

Randall Park Stars in Netflix’s ‘Blockbuster’ Workplace Comedy

After NBC reportedly passed on workplace comedy Blockbuster, Netflix scooped up the sitcom starring Randall Park. The ten-episode ensemble comedy from Superstore writer Vanessa Ramos takes place at the last Blockbuster Video store in America. Ramos created the series, and is set to co-write with David Caspe (Happy Endings, Black Monday) and Jackie Clarke (Happy Endings, Superstore). All three will serve as executive producers alongside Davis Entertainment’s John Davis and John Fox.

Head of comedy at Netflix Tracey Pakosta previously worked as co-head of scripted content at NBC, and counts Blockbuster as a reunion of sorts. “To say getting to make a show about a place I love, with my friends Jackie and David, and Randall Park as our star is a dream come true, somehow feels like an understatement,” Ramos said in a press statement. “When Vanessa and David first came in and shared this idea for a comedy series, we were immediately excited. This is ultimately the story of a dedicated group of co-workers, with a lot of heart. And now with the hilarious Randall Park signing on to play the lead, it’s a no brainer.”

And, of course, Netflix was Blockbuster’s rival once upon a time…

Discovery+ & Buzzfeed Studios Set Date For True Crime Doc, ‘The Rise and Fall of LuLaRoe’

The LuLaRoe clothing company, made famous by its printed leggings, is the subject of upcoming Discovery+ documentary The Rise and Fall of LuLaRoe, in partnership with Buzzfeed Studios. The film, premiering December 13, features BuzzFeed News’ Stephanie McNeal, who published an in-depth investigation into LuLaRoe in February 2020.

Direct sales company LuLaRoe allegedly scammed millions of consultants and consumers alike. Per an official synopsis, The Rise and Fall of LuLaRoe will uncover “parts of the story that haven’t been heard before, including recent developments and first-hand accounts from sources who are speaking out for the first time.”

The statement specified that the film will “reflect on how LuLaRoe seduced thousands of recruits, some of whom ended up risking their homes, their bank accounts, and their relationships with close family and friends–all in an effort to be their own boss by selling LuLaRoe leggings.”

From multi-level marketers to implications of cult-like psychology, The Rise and Fall of LuLaRoe includes commentaries by Amanda Montell, the author of the 2021 nonfiction book Cultish, and Christina Hinks, a blogger who was at the forefront of exposing LuLaRoe (whom the company sued in 2017).

‘Letterkenny’ Gets Season 10 Holiday Premiere Date

Hulu‘s hit series Letterkenny will drop all seven new episodes for Season 10 on December 26. Per a press statement, the new season will show McMurray (Daniel Petronijevic) and Wayne (Jared Keeso) “do some dickering” while the gang attends a sausage party.

The Canadian comedy also stars Nathan Dales, K. Trevor Wilson, Michelle Mylett, Dylan Playfair, and Tiio Horn.