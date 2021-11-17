‘The Bachelorette’ Promises Unexpected Turns In Teaser For Remainder of Season (VIDEO)

The Bachelorette‘s Michelle Young is almost halfway through her search for her soul mate, and now ABC has released a sneak peek of what’s still to come for the remainder of Season 18.

Following Tuesday night’s episode, the network dropped an extended promo (watch below) featuring plenty of kissing and crying, as well as teases for the upcoming Hometowns, Fantasy Suites, and the season finale. And, if the trailer is to be believed, we could be heading for an unexpected conclusion.

“They’ve all told me that I’m their person, but I can’t be everybody’s person,” Young says in the preview, which highlights a few of the frontrunners, including Rick Leach, Joe Coleman, Brandon Jones, Nayte Olukoya, and Rodney Mathews.

After various declarations of love from her potential suitors, Young heads outside on her own and breaks down into tears. There is also tension between the contestants as their affections grow for the elementary school teacher.

Later in the trailer, Young asks one of the suitor’s family members whether that particular person is “ready for an engagement.” The loved one bluntly responds, “He’s not there yet; I don’t want him to hurt himself or you.”

There are also flashes of the Fantasy Suites episode, which appears to be taking place in Mexico. There are shots of Young and one of her suitors kissing beside some palm trees and another clip of a date involving a horseback ride on the beach.

Finally, the trailer promises a surprising ending, as Young questions if her chosen suitor feels the same way about her as she does for him. “If I get to the end and he’s not all in, that would be heartbreaking,” she says as we see her at what appears to be the final rose ceremony.

The clip ends with Young crying, though it’s hard to tell whether those are tears of joy or sadness. Whatever the case, it looks to be a dramatic end to the season.

