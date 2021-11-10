‘Married at First Sight’: 6 Key Moments From ‘Down & Dirty Decision Day’ (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Married at First Sight, Season 13, Episode 17, “Down & Dirty Decision Day.”]

The big moment has finally arrived as Married at First Sight‘s Season 13 couples take on Decision Day in the latest episode, “Down & Dirty Decision Day.”

After a drama-filled season of ups and downs, the five pairs sit down with the experts to evaluate their relationships and determine whether the best choice is to stay married or get a divorce. Below, we’re breaking down all of the major moments from the pivotal episode, so beware of spoilers ahead.

Myrla & Gil

Both Myrla and Gil sit down in good moods and with confidence regarding their impending fate and open up to the experts about their experience. There are definitely some odd moments, like Myrla genuinely saying that she hated her wedding, but that it was worth it to get Jose. She’s also wearing a new ring because the one she was originally given was “ugly.” Despite these negative assessments, and Gil’s aversion to her moody states, Myrla and her husband both willingly said yes to staying married. But will their financial differences be the reason behind a potential relationship demise? Only time will tell for certain.

Bao & Johnny

After a rollercoaster of a marriage, Bao notes that there were more highs than lows for her heading into Decision Day. Johnny also seems fairly positive about the experience, saying he enjoyed the small things that would remind him of their special relationship. Despite issues with communication and running away on Johnny’s part, the pair don’t seem to have any regrets, and after the experts tee him up, Johnny apologizes for talking to Bao’s friend Sarah behind her back. When it comes time to decide though, Johnny goes out on a limb and says yes, an answer that’s met with resistance when Bao reveals she wants a divorce.

Brett & Ryan

Ryan enters Decision Day a little nervously, and although he and Brett agree that there were some things that bonded them including shared competitiveness, it doesn’t take long for Dr. Pepper to call him out on his behavior. She wants to know why he would sign up for a dating app when the marriage still wasn’t over, and he apologizes again for doing that to Brett. Ultimately, the duo decides that they’re better off as friends. In one of the season’s least shocking Decision Day outcomes, Ryan and Brett agree that they both want a divorce.

Michaela & Zack

Both feeling good, Michaela and Zack begin their Decision Day sit down on a positive note as they both reveal to the experts that they see this marriage as a learning experience. Zack takes a letter out to read some of the points he wants to make, including how much he loves Michaela and how much he appreciates her. The exchange leaves Zack in tears, and it’s clear that some kind of deeper connection has been made, making Michaela’s desire to stay married understandable. Unfortunately for her, Zack won’t budge on wanting to get a divorce with the hope that they’ll remain a couple after the show ends. Needless to say, the experts and Michaela aren’t exactly excited by the outcome.

Rachel & Jose

Jose and Rachel enter Decision Day with a clear path in front of them as they reflect on some of the good and bad moments in their relationship, including the fight that almost ended it all earlier in the season. Ultimately, the duo believes staying married is what’s best for them, leading to a celebratory champagne toast with the experts.

Final Celebration

The next day, all of the season’s participants regroup at a bar to reveal their Decision Day outcomes. Jose and Rachel joke at first, hinting that the outcome wasn’t as positive as it actually was. Thankfully everyone sees through the fib that they’re getting divorced. Gil takes a similar approach of joking before he and Myrla reveal their choice to stay married, as well as their updated status on consummating the marriage. In a surprise to no one, Brett and Ryan reveal their mutual decision to divorce. Michaela fills in the group on her and Zack’s arrangement, and although he says it was the hardest day so far, he thinks they have a bright future. Despite some reluctance from the others, Michaela defends Zack to everyone else.

And finally, Johnny reveals that he made a decision to say yes, but Bao shares that it’s too little too late for her. Although not every outcome ended in marriage, the couples all agree that they’re part of a special family and end the season on a toast. Will things be as easygoing in the reunion episode? Stay tuned for what’s sure to be a wild ride when Married at First Sight airs next week.

Married at First Sight, Season 13, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Lifetime