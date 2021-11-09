Alanis Morissette Developing ABC Comedy Series Based On Her Life

ABC is developing a new single-camera sitcom inspired by the life story of multi-time Grammy Award-winning singer Alanis Morissette.

The project, titled Relatable, comes from Elizabeth Beckwith (The Goldbergs) and Christopher Moynihan (Marlon), with Beckwith writing the pilot and Moynihan serving as showrunner. The pair will also executive produce alongside Morissette, who will be providing original music for the series.

According to Deadline, the comedy revolves around a 40-something woman, married with three kids, who was an international rock star in her young adult life and famous for her self-penned anthems of female rage and teen angst. Now, this “voice of her generation” struggles to get the next generation living in her house to listen to her.

Morissette, who is perhaps best known for her multi-million-selling 1995 album Jagged Little Pill, will serve as the show’s inspiration, with her life “loosely informing” the writing and stories. However, the characters in the series are said to be entirely fictional and non-biographical.

The Canadian singer currently serves as a judge on Fox’s competition series Alter Ego and also provides her voice to the animated sitcom The Great North. She recently released her ninth studio album and began a world tour celebrating 25 years of Jagged Little Pill, which was also transformed into a Broadway musical of the same name in 2019. In addition, a documentary about Morissette is set to air on HBO later this month.

Beckwith is currently a supervising producer on the ABC comedy The Goldbergs and has previously written for the ABC series Speechless. She also wrote the tongue-in-cheek parenting book Raising The Perfect Child Through Guilt and Manipulation.

Moynihan is best known for co-creating the hit NBC comedy Marlon and has served as a writer on the ABC sitcom Man Up! and NBC’s 100 Questions. He also penned the script for the pilot adaptation of Kevin Hart’s comedy film Night School.

