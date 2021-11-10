‘The Voice’ Reveals Top 13 Contestants: Watch the Wildcard Performances (VIDEO)

The Voice‘s competition is heating up as the Top 20 was narrowed down to a Top 13 during the November 9 results show.

Following their performances on Monday, the votes sent in by viewers determined who was safe and who would be forced to face the music of a potential exit. Coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Ariana Grande, and Blake Shelton also had the excruciating job of selecting one performer to move on despite not getting enough votes to be automatically safe. The two remaining team members in limbo then went on to weigh their votes to determine which singer would vie for the final spot after a Wildcard performance.

The evening began with unveiling the first round of safe competitors. In this case, saved competitors included Team Kelly’s Girl Named Tom, Jeremy Rosado, and saved team member Gymani. Team Legend’s Jershika Maple and Joshua Vacanti were the first confirmed singers safe on the team before John added Shadale to the roster.

Next up was Team Ariana’s Jim and Sasha Allen and Holly Forbes who were saved by votes while Ryleigh Plank was saved by her coach. And Team Blake’s Wendy Moten struck a chord with voters followed by Paris Winningham, leaving the country performer to add Lana Scott to the saved mix of singers.

Of the performers remaining in limbo including Team Kelly’s Hailey Mia and Katie Rae, Team Legend’s Samuel Harness and David Vogel, Team Ariana’s Bella De Napoli and Raquel Trinidad, and Team Blake’s Peedy Chavis and Libianca, the Wildcard performers were narrowed down to Hailey Mia, Samuel Harness, Bella DeNapli, and Peedy Chavis.

Joining the four singers was Comeback artist Vaughn Mugol, who began his short-lived journey as a competitor on Ariana’s team. With most of them taking to the stage for the final time, viewers at home were allowed to vote for their favorites.

In the end, they picked Hailey Mia to join Girl Named Tom, Jeremy Rosado, Gymani, Jershika Maple, Joshua Vacanti, Shadale, Jim and Sasha Allen, Holly Forbes, Ryleigh Plank, Wendy Moten, Paris Winningham, and Lana Scott, rounding out the Top 13.

Below, we’re rounding up the must-see Wildcard performances. Let us know which one’s your favorite in the comments section.

Samuel Harness sings Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go”

Bella DeNapoli performs Christina Aguilera’s “Ain’t No Other Man”

Peedy Chavis sings Ronnie Milsap’s “Stranger In My House”

Hailey Mia performs Christina Perri’s “Jar of Hearts”

Vaughn Mugol sings Sam Smith’s “Lay Me Down”

The Voice, Season 21, Mondays and Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC