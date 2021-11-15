‘9-1-1’ Sneak Peek: The 118 Evacuates Newborn Babies From a Hospital Fire (VIDEO)

The 118 is about to lead its most precarious evacuation yet in the November 15 episode of 9-1-1.

Firefighters in the Fox first responder drama are called to the scene when an explosion rocks a hospital, and as fires rage all around them, it’s up to the 118 to safely evacuate newborn babies from the nursery in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of “Defend in Place.”

After breaking the window to the nursery, starting with Buck (Oliver Stark), the babies are passed down the ladder by the firefighters. On the ground, as the hospital staff and Hen (Aisha Hinds) check on the newborns, Captain Bobby Nash (Peter Krause) checks in with Buck to see how it’s looking. “Smoke is starting to breach the door,” Buck tells him as we see flames on the floor below him.

“Let’s double time it guys, moving quickly and carefully,” Bobby orders as he walks over to join Hen and see how the babies are. “All healthy so far,” she tells him. They’re giving them oxygen for possible smoke inhalation. Then the 118 is needed elsewhere. Watch the clip above for more.

“Defend in Place” is going to become very personal for Michael (Rockmond Dunbar): His boyfriend, Dr. David Hale (La Monde Byrd), was in the middle of performing surgery when the explosion rocked the hospital. Will Bobby and the 118 save him? And will Michael be able to stand back and wait as they do? Whatever happens, we’re not too surprised that the logline for the episode teases “Michael makes a life-changing decision.”

