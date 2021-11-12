Well, at least Rafael Barba (Raúl Esparza) is being upfront about his client in the December 9 Law & Order: SVU and Organized Crime crossover.

The two-episode event sees Richard Wheatley (Dylan McDermott) on trial for Kathy Stabler’s (Isabel Gillies) murder, and it’s one of the most important cases of Carisi’s (Peter Scanavino) career — and Barba’s. Yes, Barba is defending Wheatley, which, as we expected, doesn’t go over well with Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) when the now defense attorney informs his friend in the promo after they hug. (We’ve always wanted Barba and Christopher Meloni‘s Detective Elliot Stabler to meet, but not like this, with the former defending the man on trial for the latter’s wife!)

“I want to let you know who I am considering defending,” Barba tells her. “As long as it’s not Richard Wheatley, we’re good,” she assures him. Watch the promo below to see her reaction, Barba meeting with Wheatley, and to dissect the moment glimpsed at the end between Benson Stabler.

“Whatever happens, we’re going to take it one step at a time,” she assures him as they hold hands in the car.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

“Like with any trial, the defense and the prosecution are definitely gonna play a certain narrative, and it’s whatever narrative sticks with the jury best,” Organized Crime star Danielle Moné Truitt (who plays Sergeant Ayanna Bell) told TV Insider. “Carisi is a great lawyer, and so is Barba. And they both are really good at giving a certain perspective to the audience. So we’ll see which one works.”

See Also 'Organized Crime' Star Previews Wheatley's Trial, Bell's Concerns 'She definitely has her eye on [Stabler] to see where he was emotionally as the season continues,' Truitt says.

Bell will be taking the stand during the trial. “She’s always great at holding her composure, but at the same time, letting people know when they’re going too far. And so there’s nothing about her testimony that is gonna make the jury want to let Wheatley off,” Truitt continues. “But at the same time, Wheatley’s attorney doesn’t play fair at all. He tries to talk about things that don’t even have anything to do with the case to kind of throw her off. But I think she does a good job navigating it. He’s Barba’s being Barba.”

Law & Order: SVU–Organized Crime Crossover, Thursday, December 9, 9/8c, NBC