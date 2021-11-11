‘How I Met Your Father’ Sets 2022 Premiere at Hulu as Streamer Unveils First Look

The first photo of Hulu‘s How I Met Your Father cast has arrived. The image captures a whole new generation of stars who are ready to try and figure their lives out, much to the enjoyment of viewers.

The How I Met Your Mother sequel series follows Hilary Duff‘s Sophie, who tells her son the story of how she met his father beginning in the year 2021. Set primarily in our present time, Sophie and her friends are chasing after what they want in life at the same time that they’re learning about who they actually are.

In a world of dating apps and limitless options though, falling in love is quite a challenge, making for some great scenarios ahead. The first look image shows the cast standing on a production stage that resembles the Brooklyn Bridge, teasing the New York City setting.

Along with the exciting first look photo that teases Duff alongside costars Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, and Suraj Sharma, the show’s premiere is supposedly set for early next year in 2022. Also along for the ride are not-pictured costars Josh Peck and Kim Cattrall, the latter of which is the latest addition to the ensemble as an older version of Duff’s Sophie.

The location of the photo also hints at a pivotal sequence in the upcoming series, according to director and executive producer Pamela Fryman, who told Variety, “I was able to spend the day in Burbank shooting a scene on the Brooklyn Bridge.” Utilizing the Infinity stage at Disney’s Burbank lot, Fryman was able to capture magic. “The logistics and price tag of shooting on location (even when there’s not a pandemic) would have made this scene impossible — but thanks to this new technology the scene is in the can.”

Stay tuned for the exciting sequence when the show arrives next year on Hulu and keep an eye out for more news on the comedy’s progress as filming continues.

How I Met Your Father, Coming 2022, Hulu