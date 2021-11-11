‘American Valor’: Tom Cruise & Rob Riggle Honor the Tuskegee Airmen in a ‘Salute to Our Heroes’ (VIDEO)

Some famous faces and voices are honoring the country’s service people with the annual broadcast special, American Valor: A Salute to Our Heroes, from the American Veterans Center.

Hosted by comedian and veteran of the United States Marine Corp, Rob Riggle, the event pays tribute to the individuals spanning from World War II to the present day who have served in the military. Profiling the everyday citizens who became heroes and legends through personal sacrifice, the special also acknowledges 2020’s 75th anniversary for the end of World War II through its stories.

Helping bring them to life onscreen are narrators such as Tom Cruise, Tim Allen, Jessica Chastain, Jamie Lee Curtis, Giancarlo Esposito, Mark Hamill, Robin Roberts, and Liev Schreiber. The event’s presenters, along with Riggle, include Jay Cutler, Ted Danson, Adam Devine, Lisa Edelstein, Rachael Harris, Ray Romano, Mary Steenburgen, and Michael Strahan.

With musical performances by the United States Air Force Band, the event honors the heroes through various segments. Among the lineup is “The Tuskegee Top Guns,” a segment narrated by Cruise that details the Top Gun competition won by a team of four Tuskegee Airmen in 1949.

In a sneak peek, below, Cruise details the historic moment that included still-living Tuskegee Airmen Col. James Harvey III, and Col. Harry Stewart. Other tributes include segments such as “The Rosie the Riveters,” “The Heroes of September 11th, 2001, on the 20th Anniversary,” and “The Ritchie Boys” among others.

“We are honored to bring these stories to Americans across the country,” said Tim Holbert, Executive Director of the American Veterans Center and Producer of American Valor. “Their heroic stories continue to inspire us all, are a reminder that in the end, we are all on the same team.”

Originally broadcasting under syndicated programming across ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and The CW on Saturday, November 6, American Valor: A Salute to Our Heroes is being broadcast to U.S. troops serving around the world and on Navy ships at sea on American Forces Network for Veteran’s Day on November 11.

Catch a peek at the special, above, and learn more about American Valor: A Salute to Our Heroes by visiting AVCHonors.com.