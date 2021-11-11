‘Young Sheldon’: Simon Helberg Reprises His ‘Big Bang Theory’ Role as Howard (VIDEO)

Another Big Bang Theory star is stopping by — well, sort of — at CBS’ prequel series.

Simon Helberg, who played engineer Howard Wolowitz on the comedy for its 12-season run (which ended in 2019), is reprising his role in voiceover form in the November 18 episode of Young Sheldon. (Kaley Cuoco, who played Penny, and Mayim Bialik, who played Amy, have done so already.) His guest spot is aptly part of the origin story of Sheldon Cooper’s (Iain Armitage in the prequel, Jim Parsons on The Big Bang Theory and voiceovers for Young Sheldon) complicated relationship with engineering, which you can get a look at in the sneak peek.

“Engineering has a rich and storied history dating back to ancient times. Some consider it the single most important field of study–” Sheldon begins before stopping himself and telling Howard he can’t do this. “You asked me to write you an introduction to engineering,” Howard argues. “Yes, and if I’d wanted a comedy routine, I’d have gone to Billy Crystal,” Sheldon protests. (Some things never change.) Then Howard takes over reading the introduction. Watch the clip below, including callbacks to their achievements from The Big Bang Theory and Lance Reddick’s guest spot as Sheldon’s first engineering professor.

“We love being able to explore the origins of Sheldon Cooper every week on Young Sheldon,” executive producer Steven Molaro said. “But it’s always extra fun when we’re able to incorporate Big Bang Theory Easter eggs into the storylines. Getting to work with Simon again to help explain Sheldon’s long hatred of engineering was a dream come true. Jim and Simon — even in voiceover on Zoom — didn’t miss a beat in their banter as Sheldon Cooper and Howard Wolowitz. Plus, this episode sees the return of Reba McEntire and introduces Lance Reddick as Sheldon’s first engineering professor ­— it’s absolutely one of our best episodes.”

As for what brings McEntire back as June, the logline for “An Introduction to Engineering and a Glob of Hair Gel” reveals that Meemaw (Annie Potts) and Dale (Craig T. Nelson) help take care of his ex-wife.

