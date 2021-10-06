Iain Armitage on Growing Up on TV and What’s Next for ‘Young Sheldon’ (VIDEO)

Hard to believe that we’re heading into Season 5 of on CBS’s Young Sheldon. The series that began as The Big Bang Theory prequel about the young life of genius Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) has made a name for itself as the number one comedy series on broadcast television and shows no signs of slowing down.

The fourth season concluded with a number of cliffhangers, and we pick up right where we left off. Sheldon, who joined runaway twin sister Missy (Raegan Revord) in the finale, is now waiting “for the hammer to drop and them to be punished for running away so [Sheldon is] very paranoid,” Armitage tells TV Insider. We’ll also learn more about what happened when patriarch George Cooper (Lance Barber) stormed out of the house after a fight with wife Mary (Zoe Perry), and ended up at a bar with neighbor Brenda Sparks (Melissa Peterman).

Ahead of the new season, the young actor also shared with us what it’s like watching earlier episodes of the series. “There’s some streaming services [Paramount+] you can go on and you can see all the Young Sheldons and they’re spread out in a line,” he says. “I’ll look to our first episode and I’ll see me like tiny little, eight-year-old Iain. And then I look now and it’s 13-year-old Iain.”

Young Sheldon, Season 5 Premiere, Thursday, October 7, 8/7c, CBS