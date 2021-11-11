‘Power Book IV: Force’: Tommy Egan Spinoff Gets Long-Awaited Premiere Date (VIDEO)

Power fans, set your DVRs! The long-awaited Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) spinoff — the franchise’s fourth installment — Power Book IV: Force now has a premiere date. The series is now set to launch on Sunday, February 6, on Starz.

After losing Ghost (Omari Hardwick) and LaKeisha (La La Anthony), Tommy leaves New York for good, choosing to journey to Chicago to “close an old wound” from his past. “One step leads to another and Tommy quickly finds himself in Chicago’s drug game, inserting himself between the city’s two biggest crews. In a city divided by race, Tommy straddles the line, ultimately becoming the lynchpin that not only unites them — but holds the POWER to watch them crumble,” reads the show’s description.

“As the first season unfolds at breakneck speed, Tommy uses his outsider status to his advantage, breaking all the local rules and rewriting them on his quest to become the biggest drug dealer in Chicago.”

Joining the cast alongside Sikora are Isaac Keys (Get Shorty), Lili Simmons (Ray Donovan), Gabrielle Ryan (The Haves and the Have Nots), Shane Harper (Hightown), Kris D. Lofton (Ballers), Anthony Fleming III (Prison Break), Lucien Cambric (Chicago P.D.), and Tommy Flanagan (Sons of Anarchy).

The series comes from Power Universe creator and showrunner Courtney A. Kemp, who will executive produce with Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

Power Book IV: Force, Series Premiere, Sunday, February 6, 9/8c, STARZ