‘Selling Sunset’ Welcomes Fresh Blood in a Season 4 First Look (VIDEO)

Get ready for housefuls of drama as Netflix‘s hit series Selling Sunset returns for Season 4 this November 24.

In a sneak peek at the action, a newly-revealed trailer teases fresh blood and shifting power dynamics for the team of Los Angeles realtors who cut deals on some of LA’s biggest high-end real estate. The Oppenheim Group may be the top agency in the Hollywood Hills and the Sunset Strip, but they’re also unparalleled when it comes to tense reality TV moments.

Working harder and playing harder, the realtors compete with the cutthroat market and each other in the trailer, below. Joining Jason and Brett Oppenheim this season are agents Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet, Heather Rae Young, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander, and Davina Potratz.

Newbies include Vanessa Villela and Emma Hernan, the latter of which is going to fill in for new mom Christine, while Vanessa is taking over Davina’s spot at the agency. “I’m so excited and blessed to be surrounded by successful realtors,” Vanessa gushes in the teaser.

Under no allusions, when it comes to competitive women, Vanessa says, “I know how to deal with that.” Emma is just as determined to hit the ground running, saying, “I’m here to work, and hopefully all this high school drama that I’ve dealt with for years can stay like Christine … out of mind.”

See the drama unfold in the teaser, below, and don’t miss Selling Sunset when it returns this fall on Netflix.

Selling Sunset, Season 4 Premiere, Wednesday, November 24, Netflix