‘The Young and the Restless’ Casts Conner Floyd as Chance

Chance is coming back to The Young and the Restless.

In another one of the (usual) soap opera recastings, Conner Floyd will be stepping into the role of Phillip Chancellor IV, a.k.a. “Chance,” beginning with an episode set to air later this month. Chance is the (at one point) presumed dead husband of Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway), son of legacy character Nina (Tricia Cast), and grandson of legacy character Jill (Jess Walton). Check out a photo of Floyd on the Young and the Restless set in California above.

Floyd’s credits include roles in television movies, including Malicious Motives, A Kiss on Candy Cane Lane, and the upcoming Help Wanted.

Chance was last seen on screens on The Young and the Restless when he was played by Donny Boaz (for 108 episodes). His last episode aired on February 1, 2021. “I was told that Chance is NOT being replaced or killed off. He’s just not gonna be there anymore,” Boaz wrote on Instagram in his farewell message, adding to Ordway, “I know I said I wanted us to be the greatest daytime tv couple ever, I aimed high, I’m sorry we didn’t get to see it through.” We’ll have to wait to see what the character’s return means for that couple’s future.

Over the years, since the character’s introduction with his birth in 1988, Chance has also been played by Justin Gaston, John Driscoll, Penn Badgley, Nicholas Pappone, Alex D. Linz, and others.

