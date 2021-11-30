The ‘La Brea’ Season 1 Finale Will ‘Blow Your Mind’

You thought the truth about how ex–Air Force pilot Gavin (Eoin Macken) is linked to the prehistoric land where wife Eve (Natalie Zea, above) and son Josh (Jack Martin) are trapped was major?

“There’s information [tonight] that’s going to blow your mind,” says La Brea exec producer Bryan Wynbrandt. “Big cards are flipped over.”

In the November 23 hour, survivors who fell through a Los Angeles sinkhole into 10,000 B.C. made a discovery that could get them home (albeit not to 2021). Expect heartbreaking goodbyes as “some people make the decision to stay below.” One person Eve must get through the portal: Isiah (Diesel La Torraca), the boy from the fort housing dozens of earlier sinkhole victims. If she doesn’t, it could have consequences for a handful of characters.

Up in modern times, Gavin and daughter Izzy (Zyra Gorecki) consider an equally perilous move that could help them reunite with their loved ones. But a long-simmering reveal about what’s really going on throws everyone for a (time) loop. Hints Wynbrandt, “It’s been in our playbook from the beginning.”

