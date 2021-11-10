‘Married at First Sight’: Ryan’s Actions Come Under Fire in Decision Day First Look (VIDEO)

Decision Day is upon us as Season 13 of Married at First Sight nears its end and we have an exclusive first look at some of the more tense moments taking place on the big day.

In the clip, above, Ryan enters the meeting space where his wife Brett is already sitting down with experts Pastor Cal, Dr. Pepper, and Dr. Viviana. Despite having been pretty quiet all season, Ryan couldn’t be more bubbly in the sneak peek as he takes a seat beside Brett on the couch.

“Oh man, it doesn’t matter how ready you are for this, it’s nerve-wracking,” Ryan says aloud, letting his feelings of potential relief come out in the form of sighs. When Brett asks how he’s doing, he says, “good, we’ll see after,” with a laugh.

Despite the up-and-down nature of their relationship, Pastor Cal immediately puts the couple to the test, asking them to reveal what some of the highlights were. “There were definite obvious things on why we were matched,” Ryan began the conversation, elaborating on their conversations and shared love for being competitive.

And while Brett goes on to share what her highlights were, Dr. Pepper can’t listen to the positives forever. “I respect the conversation we’re having and I know you want to be a good guy,” the expert says before adding, “I do have one thing I need to deal with you.”

“I don’t understand how a respectful and good guy starts a dating app before the marriage is actually over,” Dr. Pepper says. How will Ryan respond? Check out the full clip, above, and don’t miss the whole scene unfold when Married at First Sight airs on Lifetime.

Married at First Sight, Season 13, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Lifetime