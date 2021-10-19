Fox Midseason 2022: ‘Call Me Kat,’ ‘Pivoting’ & ‘Next Level Chef’ Get Special Premiere Dates

We may just be a month into the fall part of the 2021-2022 season, but Fox is already looking ahead to next year.

Fox is kicking off its midseason with special Sunday premieres of Next Level Chef, Call Me Kat, and Pivoting after NFL on FOX doubleheaders. Gordon Ramsay‘s new unscripted cooking competition will debut on January 2 at 8/7c, while the comedies will air on January 9 at 8/7c and 8:30/7:30c. Time period premieres for all three will be announced soon.

Next Level Chef features a one-of-a-kind culinary gauntlet from the award-winning chef. Each of three stories contains a different kitchen, with the ingredients matching the environment. Ramsay has brought in the very best line cooks, home chefs, social media stars, food truck owners and everything in between from across the country to compete. Ramsay and his co-mentors, chefs Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais, will each recruit a group of talented chefs and take them under their wings, trying to bring out the very best in these cooks as they all try to find “the one.” Only one will walk away with $250,000 and become the Next Level Chef.

Call Me Kat returns for Season 2, and Kat’s (Mayim Bialik) is a little more self-assured and full of a lot more whimsy. She’ll continue to find herself in all sorts of predicaments with her friends Randi (Kyla Pratt), Phil (Leslie Jordan), Carter (Julian Gant), and Max (Cheyenne Jackson), as well as her mother, Sheila (Swoosie Kurtz).

Pivoting follows three close-knit childhood friends — Amy (Eliza Coupe), Jodie (Ginnifer Goodwin), and Sarah (Maggie Q) — as they cope with the death of the fourth member of their group. Realizing that life is short, they alter their current paths via a series of impulsive, ill-advised, and self-indulgent decisions.