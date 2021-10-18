Melissa Joan Hart Becomes First $1 Million Winner On ‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’ (VIDEO)

Sabrina, the Teenage Witch star Melissa Joan Hart pulled out some witchcraft on Sunday night when she became the first celebrity to win the $1 million prize (for charity) on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.

In a hard-fought battle against Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Tituss Burgess and Party of Five actress Lacey Chabert, Hart claimed victory, making her only the fourth contestant in franchise history to win $1 million, with the last occurrence being in September of 2014.

“I would like to say witchcraft was involved,” Hart told USA Today. “But to be honest, I prayed a lot more than any kind of sorcery. I literally prayed every round, especially that winning round. I’d close my eyes and say, ‘God, give me focus and calm and let me just read these letters.'”

The divine intervention combined with Hart’s problem-solving skills led her to victory as she spun the wheel, landing on Million Dollar Wedges twice and solving both puzzles. In total, she racked up $1.039,800 for Youth Villages, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping emotionally and behaviorally troubled children and their families.

“It was super exciting and pretty nerve-wracking; I rarely win game shows,” Hart added. The Clarissa Explains It All star had previously appeared on an edition of Celebrity Jeopardy! in 1998, losing out to The Wonder Years actor Fred Savage. However, this time, Hart had brushed up on her Wheel of Fortune skills.

“My mom used to watch the show every night before dinner,” said Hart, who admitted to being a longtime fan of the ABC game show. She also practiced on the Wheel of Fortune app every night after putting her youngest son Tucker to bed. “I wasn’t going to go in there blind; I’m a prepared person,” she stated.

Hart shared a clip of her win on her Instagram page, writing, “What an amazing feeling to know I was able to win the lucky jackpot for @youthvillages tonight on @celebritywheeloffortune. Had such fun with @officialvannawhite and #PatSajak @thereallacey and @instatituss. What a ride! Note to self: let Pat build suspense next time!”

Fans and friends were quick to heap praise on Hart for her monumental win. “Wow, congrats!!!!!” commented Hallmark Channel regular Danica McKellar, while her opponent Chabert added, “Best moment ever!!!!”

