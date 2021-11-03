‘South Side’ Season 2 Trailer Teases New Laughs & Guest Stars (VIDEO)

After two years South Side is finally returning to television and HBO Max is celebrating the upcoming November 11 premiere with the release of an all-new trailer.

Season 2 of Max Original produced by MTV Entertainment Studios sees the return of friends Simon (Sultan Salahuddin) and Kareme (Kareme Young) who have just graduated from community college and are ready to take over the world. Their big dreams for the future though aren’t quite what they imagined.

When they find themselves stuck working at Rent-T-Own, the duo endures crazy working environments and new adventures that can get a little mess as teased in the trailer, below. Created by Sultan, costar Bashir Salahuddin, and Diallo Riddle, South Side is shot on location in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood.

Showcasing the vibrant city’s life, Season 2 of South Side explores the hilarious exploits of these adventure capitalists and shows off a dynamic cast of characters from the neighborhood. Others featured in Season 2 include Quincy Young, Chandra Russell, Zuri Salahuddin, and Diallo Riddle.

The new episodes also make way for some exciting guest stars who are briefly seen in the new teaser including Lil Rel Howery, Chance the Rapper, Deon Cole, Dreezy, and Rhymefest. The comedy is executive produced by Bashir Salahuddin, Diallo Riddle, Michael Blieden, and Tony Hernandez.

Don’t miss Simon and Kareme’s antics in Season 2, check out the hilarious trailer, below, and check out HBO Max later this month when the new episodes arrive.

South Side, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, November 11, HBO Max