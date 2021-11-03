‘Saved by the Bell’ Gets Competitive With School Spirit in Season 2 Trailer (VIDEO)

It’s junior year and the students of Bayside High are getting competitive in the second season of Peacock’s revival series Saved by the Bell.

As the school prepares to host the Southern California School Spirit Competition, the students begin to take a look at just how much spirit they’ll need in order to take the title. In the trailer, below, overachiever Daisy (Haskiri Velazquez) is determined to find the school its path to victory as she plans to keep from getting sidetracked by “Bayside nonsense.”

The effort is easier said than done though when a cute new student is elected student council VP, soon Daisy finds herself way in over her head. Meanwhile, Daisy’s classmate Mac (Mitchell Hoog) is eager to take this opportunity as a way of stepping out of his father Zack’s (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) shadow.

On the adult side of things, Jessie (Elizabeth Berkley Lauren) is stressing over her divorce, but could Slater (Mario Lopez) be the answer to her problems? Kelly (Tiffani Thiessen) can’t seem to help but point out to Jessie that, “fate is real, you’re working at the same school as your first love.”

Along with Kelly and Zack’s return, viewers can also anticipate appearances from Lisa Turtle (Lark Voorhies) who plays a recurring role with the alums. Returning as series regulars alongside Lopez, Berkley Lauren, Velazquez, and Hoog are John Michael Higgins as Principal Toddman, Josie Totah as Lexi, Alycia Pascual-Peña as Aisha, Belmont Cameli as Jamie Spano, and Dexter Darden as DeVante.

Don’t miss out on the shenanigans ahead, catch the exciting trailer here, and begin streaming the season when Saved by the Bell returns for Season 2 this November.

Saved by the Bell, Season 2 Premiere, Wednesday, November 24, Peacock