‘Chicago Fire’ Adds Brett Dalton as Casey’s Replacement on Truck 81

If Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) is looking to stay at 51 — she passed the lieutenant’s test and figured she’d be moving houses since there wasn’t a vacancy at hers — she may need to come back from her Girls on Fire trip to claim that spot on Truck 81 ASAP!

Brett Dalton (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) will be recurring as Jason Pelham, the interim lieutenant filling Captain Matt Casey’s (Jesse Spencer) spot on Chicago Fire, TVLine reports. His first episode airs on November 3.

Might Pelham be the “visiting acting lieutenant who is, let’s just say, surprisingly enthusiastic,” Joe Minoso (who plays Joe Cruz) teased at the beginning of the season? “That’s going to manifest itself in a really fascinating way, especially with Gallo [Alberto Rosende] and Mouch [Christian Stolte],” he added. “It’s a really great, great fun arc.” We’ll have to wait to see.

Spencer left the NBC drama in its 200th episode, with Casey choosing to move to Oregon to be guardian to his late best friend’s sons until the youngest turns 18 (so for three years). The door is open for him to return — especially for special occasions, like Kidd and Lieutenant Kelly Severide’s (Taylor Kinney) upcoming wedding, since he’s supposed to be the best man — but someone does need to take over Truck 81.

That’s “a major storyline” that will go “through the winter break,” showrunner Derek Haas teased after the 200th episode. That probably explains why Pelham is only the interim lieutenant.

Kidd, the obvious choice for the position, is off doing things for her Girls on Fire program, and the fact that she hasn’t returned to become 81’s lieutenant “has its own issues and ramifications,” Haas added.

Chicago Fire, Wednesdays, 9/8c, NBC