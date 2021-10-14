Michael Sheen Teases ‘Good Omens’ Season 2 Return as Angel Aziraphale (PHOTO)

After surprising fans earlier this year with the news that Good Omens would return for a second season on Amazon Prime Video, star Michael Sheen is teasing the next chapter’s progress.

The actor who plays angel Aziraphale in the show based on the book by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman, took to Twitter to share a photo of his character’s signature do’ on display. “Shades of grey,” Sheen captioned the image, sharing an angel emoji alongside it.

Season 1 followed Aziraphale and demon Crowley (David Tennant) who have a fondness for Earth and form an unlikely alliance to stop Armageddon as they watched over the Antichrist, an 11-year-old boy who is unaware of his deadly fate.

After debuting in 2019, Amazon surprised viewers with Season 2 renewal news in June of this year, teasing that filming for the six-part humorous fantasy drama would begin later this year in Scotland. Sheen’s photo hints at the start of filming with his transformed hair.

Season 2 is being categorized as a sequel series that will explore the storylines that go beyond the original source material to illuminate the friendship between fussy angel and rare book dealer, Aziraphale and the loose-living demon Crowley.

Having been on Earth since The Beginning and with the Apocalypse thwarted, both Aziraphale and Crowley are getting back to live amongst the mortals in London’s Soho. But don’t expect easy living for this duo as they’re presented with a surprising mystery by an unexpected messenger.

While Sheen and Tennant are on board for Season 2, it’s unclear if any other Season 1 stars will return among which included Jon Hamm, Nick Offerman, Jack Whitehall, Miranda Richardson, Adria Arjona, Michael McKean, and Mireille Enos. Stay tuned for updates on Season 2 as production gets underway and relive every hilarious moment from Season 1 on Amazon now.

