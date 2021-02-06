‘Saturday Night Live’ Stages a Socially Distanced ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Reunion (VIDEO)

Schitt’s Creek may have ended its TV run early last year, but the bond between creators and costars Dan and Eugene Levy will last a lifetime.

The real-life father-son duo staged a mini Schitt’s Creek reunion during Dan’s Saturday Night Live monologue. The actor who portrayed David Rose in the Pop TV comedy hosted alongside musical guest Phoebe Bridgers in the February 6 episode.

The reunion comes days after the their show earned several nominations at this year’s Golden Globe and SAG Awards. As some TV enthusiasts might recall, the fan favorite swept the major comedy categories at the 2020 Emmys, taking home statues for Outstanding Comedy Series, Lead Actor, Lead Actress, Supporting Actor, Supporting Actress, and Writing among others.

Dan Levy acknowledged Schitt’s Creek’s growing popularity following its six season run during his monologue which turned into a backstage tour of a pandemic-era SNL. As he wanders the halls, that’s when he crosses paths with a contained Eugene.

Don’t miss the sweet reunion for yourself, catch Dan’s SNL monologue below.

Saturday Night Live, Saturdays, 11:30/10:30c, NBC