Fans Are Loving the ‘Coach’ Reunion on ‘Young Sheldon’

Young Sheldon played host to a classic sitcom reunion on Thursday when Coach stars Craig T. Nelson and Bill Fagerbakke shared the screen 24 years after their long-running ABC sitcom came to an end.

Fagerbakke was a guest star in the most recent episode of the CBS sitcom, where he played an old friend of recurring series star Nelson. The two characters met up at a bar to reminisce, and viewers watching at home became very nostalgic for this unexpected reunion.

“Dauber from Coach is on #YoungSheldon with Craig T Nelson.. I squealed so loudly!!! Coach was one of my fave shows growing up!” tweeted one excited fan. “Loved the Coach reunion on #YoungSheldon,” wrote another viewer.

Dauber from Coach is on #YoungSheldon with Craig T Nelson.. I squealed so loudly!!! Coach was one of my fave shows growing up! — Kelly (@ArendelleKel) October 29, 2021

Coach reunion. (But it’s 1989/1990 so they could actually watch Coach.) #YoungSheldon pic.twitter.com/UA30ipwUw1 — Ken Hommel (@TooCloseToTheTV) October 29, 2021

Loved the Coach reunion on #YoungSheldon — Scott Blaine (@ScottieB1976) October 29, 2021

Nice to see a small “Coach” reunion with Bill Fagerbakke & Craig T Nelson in a scene on @YoungSheldon tonight. #YoungSheldon — Scott 🦁 (@TheScottfather) October 29, 2021

Coach was a popular sitcom that aired on ABC from February 28, 1989, to May 14, 1997. In the series, Nelson played Hayden Fox, head coach of the fictional NCAA Division I-A Minnesota State University Screaming Eagles football team. Fagerbakke portrayed Fox’s former assistant, special teams coach Michael “Dauber” Dybinski.

The last time Nelson and Fagerbakke shared the screen together was in an episode of the CBS crime drama The District, which was 17 years ago! So this reunion was a long-time coming and made all the more satisfying for all the Coach lovers watching.

“It’s been wonderful having Bill Fagerbakke come play with us,” Young Sheldon executive producer Steve Molaro told TVLine. “Craig T. was thrilled to work with Bill again. When I touched base with Craig about it beforehand, he was immediately into it. Having watched them on Coach for so long, it was a treat to get to see them work together.”

“Even though they are playing different characters, that chemistry is so natural,” Molaro continued. “They happened to be playing two old friends, catching up in a bar — so some of that was happening in real life as well.”

