‘Little People, Big World’ Star Amy Roloff Says ‘I Do’ in New TLC Special (VIDEO)

Two years after their engagement, Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff and Chris Marek will walk down the aisle in the TLC special Amy & Chris’s Happily Ever After. The two-hour wedding event, which premieres on November 9, will give fans an inside look into the weeks leading up to the couple’s nuptials.

“With their wedding less than four weeks away, Amy & Chris still have a substantial to-do list—Amy accepted ex-husband Matt’s offer to hold the wedding on Roloff Farms, but he’s building a new barn right next to the spot where they’ll be exchanging vows and they’re worried it won’t be finished in time,” reads TLC’s teaser.

“With all of the renovations, Amy is concerned that her wedding space will be a construction zone, and to alleviate her worries she takes a girls trip with her friends. As her wedding date approaches, Amy worries her father’s health problems will prevent him from walking her down the aisle. Finally, the family gathers to celebrate the marriage of Chris and Amy and it’s a day full of emotion and love as Amy starts her second act with her new husband.”

It’s the modern day fairy tale you’ve been waiting for! 👰 + 🤵 = 💕 Tune in to the all new #LittlePeopleBigWorld special, Amy and Chris’ Happily Ever After, on Tuesday, November 9 at 9/8c! pic.twitter.com/msenoy0c9o — TLC Network (@TLC) October 28, 2021

“I’m surprised that I’m getting married again. It is the one day that you just really wanna make special ‘cus it doesn’t last just the day, it will hopefully last the rest of my life,” gushes Amy in a video about the couple’s journey thus far.

After separating from her husband of almost 30 years, Matthew Roloff, Amy never thought she would date again. That is, until she met Chris at a “paint and sip” singles mixer in 2016, around the time of her divorce being finalized. The two became official in 2017, and viewers watched as they got engaged in 2019.

Though the couple tied the knot back in August, the special will “pull back the veil” on every aspect of their newlywed journey.

