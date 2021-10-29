A ‘Scooby-Doo’ Reunion, ‘Colin in Black & White’ and ‘Army of Thieves’ on Netflix, Roy Wood Jr. Stand-Up, More ‘Paranormal Activity’

Ruh-roh! The Scooby Gang reunites for a retrospective special on The CW. Netflix offerings include a dramatized coming-of-age story of NFL player-turned-activist Colin Kaepernick and a prequel to Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead. The Daily Show’s Roy Wood Jr. delivers his third stand-up special for Comedy Central. To kick off the Halloween weekend, Paramount+ streams a new Paranormal Activity movie.

Warner Bros.

Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!

Documentary Premiere 8/7c

A nostalgic treat awaits those who (like me) have fond memories of Saturday morning cartoons in the late 1960s and early 1970s. Scooby-Doo, Where Are You? was a personal favorite, and this hourlong special reunites the Scooby Gang at Warner Bros. Studios for behind-the-scenes reminiscences of their favorite cases. Naturally, they begin to suspect something sinister is afoot on the backlot. Celebrity guests include Young Sheldon’s Iain Armitage, Seth Green, Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown, “Weird Al” Yankovic and Saturday Night Live veteran Cheri Oteri.

Courtesy of Netflix

Colin in Black & White

Series Premiere

With elements of The Wonder Years and Friday Night Lights, this surprising collaboration of director Ava DuVernay and former NFL quarterback-turned-activist Colin Kaepernick is a six-part drama (narrated by Kaepernick) that looks back on the biracial athlete’s formative teen years as a star athlete in small-town California. Nick Offerman and Mary-Louise Parker play his adoptive parents, who support young Colin (Jaden Michael) while not always acknowledging the racial and cultural prejudices that spur the awakening of his social conscience.

Apple TV+

Swagger

Series Premiere

NBA star Kevin Durant is among the producing and creative team behind another youth-oriented sports drama. Set in the world of youth basketball, Swagger stars O’Shea Jackson Jr. as a former star player-turned-coach who’s guiding new phenom Jace Carson (Isaiah Hill) to follow his dreams, perhaps to the NBA with all of its temptations and pitfalls. The 10-part series opens with three episodes, the remainder dropping weekly through the Dec. 17 season finale.

Netflix

Army of Thieves

Movie Premiere

One of the more popular characters of Zack Snyder’s hit zombie thriller Army of the Dead, nebbishy German safecracker Dieter gets his own origin story in this light-caper prequel. Starring and directed by Matthias Schweighöfer, Thieves presents Dieter as his actual persona, Sebastian, who’s recruited by international thief Gwendoline (Nathalie Emmanuel) to join a team for a series of three high-stakes European heists.

COMEDY CENTRAL

Roy Wood Jr.: Imperfect Messenger

Special 10:30/9:30c

The outspoken and always entertaining Daily Show correspondent takes on some big issues in his third special for his home network in a stand-up set filmed earlier this month in Denver. Among the topics he subjects to his barbed commentary: police and prison reform, the Jan. 6 Capitol riots and (this sounds like fun) Black British actors in civil-rights movies.

PARAMOUNT +

Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin

Movie Premiere

If you’ve already survived Halloween Kills, another ongoing horror franchise delivers a new chapter just in time for Halloween. Emily Bader stars as Margot, who invites a documentary filmmaker (which explains the footage) to follow her as she enters a remote Amish community to reconnect with her family. Supernatural trouble unnaturally ensues.

APPLE TV +

The Morning Show

A pivotal episode stages a fraught reunion between disgraced ex-anchor Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell) and his one-time partner Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) when she shows up unannounced at the gates of his enviable Italian villa. “I no-showed a debate and chartered a plane into a hot zone!” Alex screams as they assess the scandalous fallout from a new exposé and wonder about the state and future of their friendship. Meanwhile, a COVID-19 spike in Italy could impede Alex’s chances of a quick getaway.

Ripped from the Headlines:

Friday’s newsmagazines examine two of the year’s highest-profile crime stories. ABC’s 20/20 (9/8c) digs into the Gabby Petito case that went viral on social media (and soon after traditional media), posing questions about what comes next after the discovery of her fiancé Brian Laundrie’s remains in Florida. On Dateline NBC (9/8c), a report on the twisted saga of South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh includes exclusive interviews with family members of Gloria Satterfield, the housekeeper who died after falling at the Murdaugh home. The two-hour broadcast also includes an update on the investigation into the disappearance of California Polytechnic State University freshman Kristin Smart in 1996.

Inside Friday TV: