‘Wheel of Fortune’ Spooks Horror Fans With ‘Pure Evil’ Puzzle

Wheel of Fortune got into the spooky season spirit on Wednesday, but one particular creepy puzzle had even the most hardcore horror fans hiding behind their sofas.

The puzzle in question saw the same word listed four times in a row, and it was brave contestant Jordan who plucked up the courage to say the answer out loud. “CANDYMAN CANDYMAN CANDYMAN CANDYMAN,” Jordan answered, referencing the classic 1992 horror film and its recent 2021 sequel, co-written by Jordan Peele.

In the films, the Candyman is an evil spirit who kills anyone who says his name five times in front of a mirror. Luckily, Wheel of Fortune only listed the infamous name four times, but even that was too much tempting fate for some viewers.

“They have a death wish,” tweeted one fan, while another commented, “Wheel of Fortune just had “Candyman Candyman Candyman” as their phrase and that is pure evil.”

Another viewer said that the long-running game show was “playing a dangerous game.” And one unfortunate soul said that the show tricked him into saying “Candyman” four times.

Wheel of Fortune just had “Candyman Candyman Candyman” as their phrase and that is pure evil.#Candyman — Judah / Possibly feral (@judah_noah) October 27, 2021

Wheel of Fortune is playing a dangerous game tonight pic.twitter.com/tQ69XJffoz — Tom Healy but spooky 🎃👻🧛‍♂️ (@hawkguy87) October 27, 2021

Wheel of Fortune just tricked me into saying “Candyman” four times, so there’s that. pic.twitter.com/thHDnf1hwC — Katrina (@pKatrinaAnne) October 27, 2021

wheel of fortune just had a movie quote puzzle and the answer was CANDYMAN 4 times they are EVIL FOR THAT — danny devito with BOObies ⚪ (@fakedannydevito) October 27, 2021

Things only got spookier from there when host Pat Sajak decided to push things one step further. “That, by the way, for those of you that don’t know is from a film called, Candyman,” Sajak said. “And I said it a fifth time which means he appears, isn’t that the way it works? Maybe he’s under the wheel.”

“They just summoned Candyman on Wheel of Fortune,” wrote one viewer.

They just summoned Candyman on Wheel of Fortune

😂 — 🎃🕷🕸👻🦇 4 days until Halloween! 💕✨ (@anarchoenby77) October 27, 2021

They just said Candyman five times on Wheel of Fortune 👀😬 — Maeve Cunningham (@MaeveCunningha2) October 28, 2021

They did NOT just say Candyman 5 times on Wheel of Fortune!! 😪 — Jeff Bezos’ proctologist (@Biglikeapickle) October 27, 2021

Despite potentially unleashing a demonic, murderous entity on the NBC studios, it was a happy ending for contestant Jordan, who walked away with a winning total of $40,610.

