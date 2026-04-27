‘Wheel of Fortune’ Champion Wins $89,000 After Rival Misses Famous Song Lyrics

Talk about wanting to get away. A Wheel of Fortune contestant was blasted by fans after not knowing the lyrics to a famous song.

Drew Rummel, from Sarver, Pennsylvania, returned for his second game on April 27. The motorcycle fan won $31,498, but didn’t take home a Harley-Davidson after not solving the Bonus Round Puzzle.

He solved both toss-ups on Friday. For his second game, Rummel played against Thomas Jones, from Thomas Jones, and Emmy Milam, from Asheville, North Carolina.

Rummel solved most of the first puzzle until he guessed a letter that wasn’t in it. The turn then moved to Jones, who has a six-month-old granddaughter, and solved “Getting The Lay of the Land” for $1,200.

Rummel went bankrupt when he picked up the Mystery Wedge, and the $10,000 wasn’t on the other side of it. Jones solved the “Before & After” puzzle — “Off & Running on Empty”— for $2,550.

During the Prize Puzzle, there were only three letters left when Milam, a motorcycle rider, guessed a “K.” The puzzle was “MA_ _ _ Together We Can Get Somewhere,” which is a lyric from Tracy Chapman‘s “Fast Car.” Country singer Luke Combs covered the song in 2023, which blew up with younger audiences.

When the turn moved back to Rummel, he solved “Maybe We Can Get Somewhere,” which was right. He won a trip to the Dominican Republic, which gave him a total of $10,560.

Fans couldn’t believe that Milam didn’t know the famous song. “K? For real? I don’t even know what those song lyrics are from and I’d bet my mom’s life there wasn’t going to be a K there,” a Reddit user said.

“Audible gasp at that guess, did she just not understand wheel?” another asked.

“She must have miscounted the slots. That’s the only logical answer. She thought there were four, not five slots. Still a pretty big fumble,” a fan said.

“She was likely too young to know the lyrics were from the song ‘Fast Car’ by Tracy Chapman,” another said.

“Every time I see song lyrics for anything before the year 2000, I just laugh because I know none of those youngins are going to get it,” a Reddit user wrote.

Rummel solved two of the three Triple Toss-ups. Jones solved the third one. Rummel ended the game by solving “Skyline Drive.” He ended with $17,560.

Milam did not win any money, so Wheel of Fortune gave her $1,000. Jones left with $4,550. Rummel won his second game with $17,560.

The game show contestant chose “What Are You Doing?” for his Bonus Round puzzle. Wheel of Fortune gave him “R,S,T,L,N, and E.” Rummel rounded out his puzzle with “D,M,P, and A.”

The puzzle then looked like “_LAM_R_N_ _ _R M_RE.” Rummel solved “Clamoring For More” quickly. With $40,000 in the envelope, he took home $57,560. This gave him a two-day total of $89,058. He will return on Monday for game three.